Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered until Thursday to honor slain Ohio service member

Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, from Berlin Heights in Erie County, was one of 13 service members killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Saturday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public buildings and grounds to be lowered until sunset on Friday, September 3 to honor the life of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak from Erie County.

Soviak was one of the U.S. service members who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. At least 90 Afghans were also killed.

Flags are also ordered to be lowered on the days of Soviak’s viewing and funeral.

The order comes two days after Gov. DeWine ordered flags lowered to honor the lives of all the victims of the attack.

That order was set to expire on Monday, August 30.

On Friday, Governor DeWine released a statement on Soviak’s death.

"Fran and I are deeply saddened over reports that one of Ohio’s brave service members was killed in yesterday’s terrorist attack. Navy Corpsman Max Soviak chose to dedicate his life to helping others, and he will never be forgotten. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family."