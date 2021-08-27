Honoring Kabul attack victims: Gov. DeWine orders flags to half-staff in Ohio

The order continues until sunset on Aug. 30.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — To honor the lives of the U.S. service members and others killed during the attack in Kabul, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all American flags to be flown at half-staff.

The order, which also includes Ohio flags, says flags must be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.

Gov. DeWine previously issued the following statement about the situation Thursday:

I have heard the very sad news coming out of Afghanistan today and want to express on behalf of all Ohioans our deepest sympathy to the service men and women and the families of the injured and those who have lost their lives. This is a terrible tragedy.

I was in the U.S. Senate when the Afghan War began. I sadly attended a number of funerals and calling hours for service men and women who were killed there and in Iraq. Over the last few days, as we have watched the very sad and disturbing news out of Afghanistan, I have been thinking about the mothers and fathers and spouses of those who lost their lives and how those families must feel. I have also thought about and talked to several of those who served and those who were wounded. To those families and to the veterans, I want to say thank you. We owe you a lot.

At a time when we first went into Afghanistan, it was used as the place in the world where terrorists could gather and find safe harbor. We made the decision to go in there right after 9-11. The fact that we are safe in the U.S. is direct result of what they did. I want those families to understand that. We thank them and we thank the men and women who came home. What you did made a difference.