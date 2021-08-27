Ohioan among 13 US service members killed in Afghanistan airport attack

Ohioan Max Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was killed in Afghanistan from the attack at the Kabul airport. He served his country as a Navy medic.

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Navy medic and graduate of Edison High School was among the 13 U.S. service members killed Thursday in Kabul in a bombing attack.

The Soviak family provided a photo of Max to WTOL 11 and asks for privacy at this time.

The Navy also confirmed in a brief statement Friday that one of their sailors was killed during the attack at the Abbey gate in Kabul, but did not provide many details at this time.

“We mourn the loss of this Sailor and we offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of our fallen shipmate,” according to the Navy’s statement.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans in addition to the 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

The blasts came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport. But that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the U.S. officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the killings on its Amaq news channel. The Taliban condemned the blasts.

Democratic U.S. Army veteran Jeff Stites, who is running against Rep. Jim Jordan in the Ohio Fourth Congressional District, issued the following statement:

“I offer my deepest condolences to Max Soviak’s family and to everyone who loved him. Our community and our state are grieving with you, and Max’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”