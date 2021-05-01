Free craft kits available for kids and adults in Findlay

The kits are available at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library every month.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library wants to make sure you and your kids have plenty of engaging activities to do from home.

The library is a place for not only books and internet access. It's also a place for engaging hands-on activities for the kids.

This is why Nicole Cramer, a children's services associate at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, created the Crafty Kits for Kids program.

Now in its second month, kids can come in and grab a themed crafting packet that they can enjoy putting together, for free.

"And we try to include as many of the supplies as you need to make the craft. So, everything is in the kit, just need some scissors, glue and crayons at home and you're good to go," said Cramer

Next months Crafty Kits for Kids will be rocket themed.

And, the library is also offering take home craft kits for adults as well.

Each month you can grab a Craftwork From Home kit to create a more complex craft that can sit on your shelf or act as a nice gift.

"For the community in general, we do encourage lifelong learning and the pursuit of joy. And crafting is definitely a part of that," said Joel Mantey, adult services manager.