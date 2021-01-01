How to help kids set and keep New Years' Resolutions

Hint: Making them achievable is key.

The start of a new year is the perfect time to help children think about resolutions. Setting and working toward goals can boost kids’ confidence, self-esteem, and sense of responsibility. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some insights on how to help your kids set appropriate achievable goals using the 3’s:

Self-Selected – Goals should be meaningful to and chosen by the child. While parents may have suggestions, it’s important that the child focus on something that makes a difference to them.

Specific – The more specific the goal, the more likely it is to be accomplished. Ex: “I’m going to get better at basketball” is too vague. “I’m going to practice free throws for 10 minutes 3 times each week” is targeted and can be tracked.

Strategic – Make a plan and think about what support will be needed. Ex: I’ll practice when I finish my after-school snack. I’ll set a timer for 10 minutes. I’ll mark the calendar each day I do it. My parents will check in with me once a week to see how I’m doing.

For more insights like these, visit Dr. Beurkens website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.