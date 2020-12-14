Kindergartner doing good deeds to help those in need

'Thankful Tyler''s mission is to give back to children and spread cheer and kindness.

Kids' Christmas lists usually consist of toys, clothes, or perhaps some cash. But one local boy has no interest in typical gifts.

Tyler Turner, is known as Thankful Tyler. He created a Facebook page in an effort to give toys to kids young and old every day leading up to Christmas.

"I love picking out gifts because, because it makes me so believe in myself because I love how I give away to kids," said Tyler.

All the toys he gives to the children are completely brand new. Since Tyler is only 5 years old the funding for the toys comes from his parents, family members, and close friends who are happy to help for a good cause.

"I think it's important to show everybody what it's like to be generous and be kind and be grateful. Nowadays it's really hit or miss. We need a little bit more of that in the world," said Julie Turner, Tyler's mom.

So far Tyler has given 29 gifts to children in the community. If a family is in need of a Christmas gift this year they can message thankful Tyler's Facebook page. Some of the families that have received the presents say they are impressed by Tyler's efforts.

"For a little boy to be taking the time and spending the money on how many kids gifts. It's not even like he just bought one gift for everybody to play with. He bought each and every one of them their own gift, so it's just meant a lot to us in our family," said Kim Skiver, Thankful Tyler recipient.

Thankful Tyler's last day to pass out gifts before he wraps up the Christmas season is December 24th but he hopes to make this an annual tradition while inspiring others

"I'm probably gonna save a lot of money and I am I'm gonna start doing that," said Landon Skiver, Thankful Tyler, recipient.