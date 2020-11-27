Family delivers 100 Thanksgiving meals after offering food for the community on social media

The Stork family took the time this Thanksgiving to give back to people in our community who may not have a Thanksgiving meal.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving is a holiday to show gratitude and appreciation for the things and people we're thankful for in our life.

One local family went above and beyond to ensure a happy holiday for those in our community.

"We are not in need right now, so we're just gonna give back to people who are less fortunate than we are right now, especially during the pandemic."

"This year has been hard for a lot of people"

The Stork family took the time this Thanksgiving to give back to people in our community who may not have a thanksgiving meal.

Nicole Stork posted on social media, saying if anyone needs a Thanksgiving meal to message her and she will be there to deliver it, right to their door.

"It went on from there. 'cause, I think initially, we were gonna make like 50 meals. And so many people needed help that we bumped it to 100," explained Nicole.

Each meal has everything that you would see served at a Thanksgiving table, including dessert.

For the Stork family, this has given them something new to be thankful for in a year so full of disappointment.

"I feel like this is a good way of sharing with other people. I think this is just better than sitting down and playing cards at our house," said Kamaren Bowen.

"We need to appreciate what we have, so people actually can't have a meal... So if we're able to give people meals, then they will have dinner for their family on the table," said Devin Stork.