The Old Newsboys charity paper sale begins Dec. 4

Organizers are expecting more kids in need due to the pandemic and are overcoming obstacles to provide help.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Despite the obstacles of 2020, the sale must go on for Toledo's oldest charity: The Old Newsboys Goodfellows Association.

And this year, the Old Newsboys are anticipating greater needs for Toledo's children because of the pandemic.

"We hope people remember us, and when they see us they will donate to us. Any amount - it's all for charity. The money we take in, we give back," Stan Czerminski, the charity's historian, said. "We've given away I think 10 million dollars since 1920."

Since 1929, the charity's "Newsboys" have been distributing their papers for donations on Toledo's street corners and business fronts. Last year, they raised enough money to give away roughly 2,000 coats.

It's charity from the heart. People give what they can, Czerminski explained.

Donations buy winter coats, shoes and other warm items for kids in need. Their goal is to provide immediate emergency service when a school administrator, police officer, fire official or neighbor reports a child who could use help.

The Old Newsboys know many families are struggling this year due to COVID-19's business and health impacts.

They're asking for your support when you see them in Toledo's intersections, shaking their red jugs and offering papers in exchange for your spare change or whatever you would like to donate.

You can also become a fundraiser or a volunteer.

As a fundraiser, you'll help raise money for children's winter gear online.

As a volunteer, you'll hold that red jug on a street corner or in front of a local business and sell papers. You can find out how to help at The Old Newsboys website.

Despite the pandemic, the motto is the same: "No Child Shall Miss School for Lack of Shoes or Coat".