Children's Wonderland canceled for 2020

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A longtime favorite holiday display will be going dark this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Children's Wonderland, a holiday mainstay for more than 50 years, will not open in Sylvania this year. The event last year was held at Sylvania's Tam-O-Shanter, 7060 W. Sylvania Ave.
"After careful consideration and weighing various options, the decision has been made to not operate Children's Wonderland this year due to continued concerns and challenges surrounding COVID-19," a news release from Sylvania Recreation said Thursday. "Although this was an extremely difficult decision to make, it is in the best interest and safety of all event guests, vendors, volunteers, and staff. Our agency understands the importance of Children's Wonderland as a holiday tradition in northwest Ohio and very much look forward to seeing everyone next year."
For decades, families from all over northwest Ohio have started their Christmas spirit at Children’s Wonderland. The event features dozens of classic animatronic exhibits and train rides.