Children's Wonderland canceled for 2020

"After careful consideration and weighing various options, the decision has been made to not operate Children's Wonderland this year due to continued concerns and challenges surrounding COVID-19," a news release from Sylvania Recreation said Thursday. "Although this was an extremely difficult decision to make, it is in the best interest and safety of all event guests, vendors, volunteers, and staff. Our agency understands the importance of Children's Wonderland as a holiday tradition in northwest Ohio and very much look forward to seeing everyone next year."