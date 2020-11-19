Imagination Station delays its reopening plans due to COVID-19

The science center will remain temporarily closed to the public.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagination Station will delay the reopening of the science center to the public the hands-on science museum announced Thursday.

"This decision has been made after careful consideration of the COVID-19 situation currently in Lucas County and the State of Ohio. We take the health and safety of our members, team and visitors very seriously and believe at this time it is best to delay our opening," a statement from the museum said.

The science center said it will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions as needed regarding the reopening of Imagination Station based on the community. Imagination Station will continue to offer a wide range of virtual programs, special videos and experiences on its social media.

"As a science center, we understand the science behind the spread of COVID-19 and want to be part of slowing that spread. In that spirit, we believe postponing our opening is the right action to take. Due to the significant rise in cases in Lucas County and throughout the state of Ohio, Imagination Station will not reopen on November 20 as originally planned," said CEO Lori Hauser.

"We have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to open our doors and see you again, and we realize this is a disappointment to everyone who has been waiting to come visit us! We thank you for your continued support during these challenging and unprecedented times."