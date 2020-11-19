Toledo-Lucas County Public Library closing to walk-in patrons on Saturday due to COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library announced that it is closing to walk-in clients on Saturday due to the spread of COVID-19 in the area. All other services will remain available.
This will remain in effect until the end of the year.
The services that remain available are:
- Current hours at all locations
- Grab & Go contactless pick up
- Contactless printing, faxing, copying, and scanning by phone request
- Computer use by appointment
- Assistance by phone, Zoom, and chat
- Virtual programming
Library officials say this move is being made in support of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department stay-at-home advisory.