Toledo-Lucas County Public Library closing to walk-in patrons on Saturday due to COVID-19

This policy will be in effect through the end of 2020. All other services will still be available.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library announced that it is closing to walk-in clients on Saturday due to the spread of COVID-19 in the area. All other services will remain available.

This will remain in effect until the end of the year.

The services that remain available are:

Library officials say this move is being made in support of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department stay-at-home advisory. 

   

