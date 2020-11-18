Toledo-Lucas County Board of Health to hold discussion with area elected officials on county-wide stay-at-home advisory

The Nov. 19 morning discussion, held virtually, will address supporting a county-wide stay-at-home advisory. The meeting will include Lucas County elected officials.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A virtual discussion is set to take place between Lucas County elected officials and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department's Board of Health regarding the support of a county-wide Stay-at-Home Advisory.

The elected officials expected to attend are president of the Lucas County Commissioners Tina Skeldon-Wozniak, City of Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, City of Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough and City of Waterville Mayor Timothy Pedro.

The discussion will be streamed live to the health department's Facebook page. It is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Franklin and Cuyahoga counties both announced stay-at-home advisories today, with Cuyahoga County's effective immediately and Franklin County's effective beginning Nov. 20. These advisories are independent of the statewide curfew.

The stay-at-home advisory in Cuyahoga County asks all residents to stay home and avoid heading out for unnecessary trips. The advisory includes the recommendation that schools and churches also close their doors to stop the spread of the virus.

Those who live within Cuyahoga County are strongly advised to not host guests in their home over the next 28 days as well, and also avoid traveling outside of the state.

In Franklin County, people are asked to only leave home if they have to go to work, school or for essential needs, such as going to the pharmacy, receiving medical care, picking up food or getting groceries.