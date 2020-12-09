Braylen Noble remembered by his preschool intervention specialist

Liz Czaja says the community's support for the boy, before and after the discovery of his body on Wednesday, has been an inspiration.

Braylen Noble was only 3-years-old when he died tragically, but he left a big impression on the people who knew him including Liz Czaja, Braylen’s intervention specialist at Crossgates Preschool.

"He was loving. He was sweet. He liked to play, a lot," said Czaja.

Noble's body was found in the pool at the Hunter's Ridge Apartments in south Toledo on Wednesday, ending a nearly week-long search after he was reported missing.

On Saturday, people close to Braylen shared how their lives were impacted by the young boy.

"I bawled my eyes out last Friday when I heard. I just wanted to figure out what was going on, and I wanted to help in any way I could," said Czaja.

She remembers him as a sweet boy who was always on the move throughout her classroom.

After hearing of his disappearance, Czaja checked in with Braylen's mom on Monday and joined in the search efforts all day on Wednesday.

Czaja says she was inconsolable when the news came in that Braylen's body had been recovered.

"I am sad that he didn't get to learn more. and just be Braylen. But I know he's in a good place and he's with God now,” said Czaja.



Now she takes hope in the outpouring of support from the community in mourning the 3-year-old who was lost too soon.

She says seeing so many people willing to take their time to first search for Braylen, and then come together to remember him is an inspiration.



"It makes me feel good to be a part of this kind of community, and to teach in this community,” said Czaja. “And to have students that have other people that care about them so much. Even if people didn't know them, that's great. It makes me feel really happy that I'm a part of this community."

Braylen had non-verbal autism.

According to The Ability Center, that doesn't mean he couldn't communicate with words or sounds, and also doesn't mean Braylen had low intelligence.

People who are non-verbal will sometimes communicate with signs, pictures, and gestures.

The Ability Center also says it's important to remember that "every person with Autism is unique."