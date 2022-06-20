Police on scene of barricaded person in Findlay

The incident began sometime around 4:30 p.m. near S & S Landscaping and Tree Service on Olive Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Authorities are on the scene of a barricaded person in Findlay, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday.

The incident began sometime around 4:30 p.m. near S & S Landscaping and Tree Service on Olive Street.

As of 6:30 p.m., officials with the sheriff's office say the person is still barricaded. Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area.

At this time, it is unclear what the initial call was for, and on other information was immediately made available.

This is the second incident involving a barricaded subject in Findlay this month.

On June 1, a domestic incident that had started in Michigan led to a Findlay hotel.

The man and woman in that case refused to leave the hotel room and barricaded themselves inside for roughly 12 hours. Afterward, a man was arrested on felony warrants and a woman detained for medical evaluation.

WTOL 11 is headed to the scene on Olive Street. We will continue to keep you updated on air and online with new information as it becomes available.