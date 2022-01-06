Findlay police on scene of barricaded man and woman, standoff at Drury Inn hotel

Police ask the public to avoid the area of the hotel as the incident is ongoing. The standoff began as a domestic incident in St. Clair County, Michigan, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FINDLAY, Ohio — A domestic incident that started in Michigan is now a barricaded standoff at a hotel in Findlay.

According to the Findlay Police Department, officers responded to the Drury Inn around 9:34 a.m. to contact a man and a woman involved in a domestic incident in St. Clair County, Michigan.

The man and woman refused to leave the hotel room and barricaded themselves inside, police claim.

Officers are in communication with both subjects and are working to resolve the situation.

Findlay PD requests the public to avoid the area of the hotel where the incident is still ongoing as of 6:15 p.m.

Specifics of the domestic incident and whether or not the subjects may be armed have not yet been released.



