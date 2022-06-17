Police on scene of active SWAT situation in east Toledo; people asked to avoid area of Utah and 3rd streets, Greenwood Avenue

A man is barricaded inside a house near Utah Street, which is blocked off between 3rd Street and Greenwood Avenue. Toledo police ask the public to avoid the area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are on the scene of an active SWAT situation in east Toledo Friday night.

Police say a man is barricaded inside a house near Utah Street, which is closed between Greenwood Avenue and 3rd Street.

The situation is ongoing and police have asked for the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest on air, online and on our WTOL 11 news app.

