Man arrested after shooting wife in Monroe, Michigan

MONROE, Mich. — On June 17 at approximately 11:55 p.m., the Monroe Police Department was called to the scene of an argument between a husband and wife where the husband reportedly was pointing a gun at the wife’s head in the 800 block of Western Avenue in Monroe, Michigan.

This information came from children of the couple who had gone to a neighbor after their parents arguing became more and more heated, resulting in them witnessing their father pointing a gun at their mother.



Officers arrived and ordered the occupants to come out. A male subject,

James Thomas Brasfield Jr., 38, came out of the residence shortly after. Brasfield was later determined to be the suspect in the shooting.

Brasfield, who was highly intoxicated, was taken into custody without issue. Officers soon heard a female calling out from inside. Officers entered the home and found a female, Brasfield's wife, with at least one gunshot wound.

The City of Monroe Fire and Monroe Community Ambulance were called to the scene and she was transported to a Toledo area hospital where it was discovered she had been shot twice.

The victim is undergoing surgery.



One 11-month-old child was found inside the house alive and well. There were four other children that had fled the home prior to the shooting and are also physically unharmed.

Child Protective Services were called to the scene to care for the children.