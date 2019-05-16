TOLEDO, Ohio — Nurses and hospital workers at Mercy St Vincent's went on strike May 6 and have formed a vocal picket line ever since. The workers are asking for better health-care coverage and on-call hours.

For the first time, we hear what it's like inside the hospital.

A nurse who needs to remain anonymous to protect her job sat down with WTOL's Amy Steigerwald to discuss what's going on inside the hospital, and what it's like now that thousands of health care workers are on strike, and how it's affecting patient care.

RELATED: Mercy Health St. V strike continues despite workers feeling the impact

RELATED: Day 10: Lucas Co. commissioners call Mercy health workers' strike among the biggest labor disputes in Toledo history

RELATED: Mercy Health: 'Medical Center and Children's Hospital is staffed and operational.'

RELATED: No end in sight for strike at St. Vincent Medical Center