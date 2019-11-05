TOLEDO, Ohio — Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) met Friday with striking Mercy Health St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center workers.

He said he's not pointing the finger of blame at either side but urging them to reach an agreement.

"I think I'm a reasonable voice. I think my whole 'dignity at work' means I'm always on the side of workers but I also want the hospital to to run well and take care of people well," Brown said.

Nearly 2,000 nurses, lab technicians and support staffers hit the bricks on Monday walking out from the UAW and heading towards the St. Vincent Medical Center.

Cherry Street outside of the medical center was filled once again Friday with hundreds of striking workers and other labor supporters carrying picket signs and getting honks of support from passing motorists.

There are two main issues in the stalemate: out of pocket health care costs and on call hours which workers view as a safety issue because of fatigue.

"We would much rather be taking care of our patients but this is something we got to do for us as well as them," nurse Holly Troutman said.

Another nurse said she was not giving up on the fight.

"We're in it for the long haul. We just want equal rights for all of our nurses and all of our staff," nurse Linda Galernik said.

Mercy officials said it's business as usual at the hospital. Replacement workers have been brought in from outside agencies as well as workers from inside the Mercy health system.

"It's very nice around here. Spirits are high. Care is excellent. Physicians are collaborating going on like I would expect," Mercy Health Chief Nursing Officer Jodi Pahl said.

Brown also met with St. Vincent officials. In a statement, Mercy said it told the senator a very good and competitive offer remains on the table.

Mercy Health Statement Update 05102019 Noon "Mercy Health continues to care for the needs of our community, while offering a very good proposal for our associates represented by the UAW. Throughout our negotiations, we've continued to ensure our nurses and staff have the work-life balance they want, while meeting the very complex and ever- changing needs of our patients and communities.

Meanwhile, no new contract negotiations are scheduled.