TOLEDO, Ohio — As the health care workers strike completes one week with no sight in end, Mercy Health released a statement Monday afternoon thanking members of the community for their support and saying that St. Vincent Medical Center is operational and staffed.

Last week, nurses, technicians and other workers of St. Vincent Medical Center walked out of the job and went on strike. They are asking for better on-call duties and healthcare coverage.

Although the strike has gained national attention as several politicians weighted in on the issue, there isn't sight of agreement between the workers, the union and the hospital yet.

Last week, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined workers in the picket line and urged both sides to reach a solution. The same day, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tweeted about the strike and sided with health care workers. Over the weekend, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) also talked to the workers standing in front of the hospital.

Mercy Health didn't provide any new information on negotiations.

"As we enter the second week of the walkout by UAW-represented associates, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Children’s Hospital is staffed and operational, continuing to care for our community’s needs. We appreciate the compassion and expertise of those who continue to serve, including the hundreds of dedicated healthcare professionals from our sister hospitals, outside agencies and local associates who returned to work. We appreciate and share everyone’s dedication to our patients, families and community," the whole statement read.