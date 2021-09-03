Arturo's Fritz & Alfredo's closing its doors due to staffing issues

HOLLAND, Ohio — Arturo's Fritz & Alfredo's restaurant is closing its doors Sept. 25.
The Holland establishment made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page, citing staffing issues.
The family-owned and operated Toledo-area restaurant has been in business since 1992, serving up Mexican and German cuisine.
Many restaurants in northwest Ohio have struggled to find enough workers this year.
In April, Dale's Diner in Waterville closed and then reopened in June under new ownership. Ahmed's Steakhouse and Sardini's Good Time Eatery in west Toledo closed in July.