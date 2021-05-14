Local businesses hopeful for hiring as extra federal unemployment benefits set to end in Ohio

Gov. DeWine announced the extra $300 a week in pandemic unemployment benefits will end June 26.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You've probably seen help wanted signs wherever you go. The worker shortage is touching everyone since the coronavirus pandemic began, but businesses are hopeful after Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio is opting out of the extra $300 a week in federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

Owners, managers and even regular workers say it's not a full-on fix, but certainly part of the solution to getting people back to work.

And it couldn't come at a better time.

"Our corporate calls it ninja hiring," said Bubba's 33 managing partner Scott McDole said. "Kind of getting real aggressive and staying on every day and looking for some really good employees."

McDole has been in food service for 30 years and says he's never had to search this hard for workers. It's making those workers he does have take on longer hours.

"New faces every day," server Haley Lott said. "I just train so many people. I can't even keep it straight anymore."

So McDole is optimistic the end of the extra $300 in federal pandemic unemployment benefits will help drive people back to work.

"You know, you need to get people back to work," he said. "If we were in a industry or area that wasn't hiring, I'd understand that, but you drive down the street and everyone has a banner."

Scott Super and his wife own three diners in the Toledo area, including Mayberry Diner. He says this couldn't come at a better time as more people are coming back out to eat.

"We're struggling even more the busier we get that we just still need more employees," Super said.

Mike Veh with the Lucas County OhioMeansJobs Center believes this will certainly help the current worker shortage. But he also believes other things will too, like restoring the work-search requirement in order to get unemployment, starting May 23.

"The people have to look for jobs and apply for jobs, so that will drive some people back into the process," Veh said.

COVID-19 has changed the workplace forever, and Veh noted that these unemployment benefits were just one piece of the puzzle of recruiting and keeping workers in a post-COVID economy.

"Businesses are going to have to be flexible," Veh said. "A little more flexible with hours with the benefits and wages they're offering and different aspects of the work-life balance."