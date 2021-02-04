"We are not alone, the challenges of hiring is a pandemic in the restaurant industry," writes Dale's Diner owner Bill Anderson.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Dale's Diner in downtown Waterville is closing its doors Saturday, April 3.

Owner Bill Anderson explains he's had trouble hiring cooks to keep the local restaurant running. Anderson announced the pending closure in a Facebook post Thursday night.

He writes, "Saturday April 3rd, will be the last day of operation for Dale's Diner in Waterville. Quite simply we have been unable to hire enough cooks to satisfy the demands of our operation. We ARE NOT closing due to lack of business."

WTOL 11 spoke with Anderson on the phone after he announced Dale's would be closing its doors. He said the diner survived the COVID-19 pandemic, but he just can't hire enough cooks to keep up with business.

His post continues, "The lack of employable cooks and challenges of competing against unemployment benefits became insurmountable for a small town diner. We are not alone, the challenges of hiring is a pandemic in the restaurant industry."

Anderson says this isn't the end for Dale's Diner. He notes that when the employment landscape changes, Dale's will return.

"To our loyal customers: it has been Liz's, mine and our entire staff's great honor and privilege to have served you and gotten to know so many of you as friends over the past decade," writes owner Bill Anderson. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we make this decision but see no other way at this time. When the employment landscape changes, Dale's Diner will be back.

-Bill Anderson"