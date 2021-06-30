Pizza Palooza canceled; lack of workers cited as reason

'With the workforce shortage in the restaurant industry, many of our outstanding vendors are unable to participate in this year’s event.'

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The current restaurant workforce shortage is affecting a local festival, prompting the cancellation of the annual Pizza Palooza event at Centennial Terrace.

On Wednesday, the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce and Sylvania Recreation announced on social media that the organizations "regret to announce that we made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Pizza Palooza."

"In order to continue to bring Northwest Ohio the very best pizza tasting event, a variety of pizza restaurants are required. With the workforce shortage in the restaurant industry, many of our outstanding vendors are unable to participate in this year’s event. Please continue to support the amazing pizza restaurants we have in our community!" the post read.

The organizations went on to say they aim to hold 10th Annual Pizza Palooza next summer at Centennial Terrace.