x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Amazon revealed as the occupant for spec building in Findlay

160 new jobs are expected at the new facility.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Amazon is yet again making a large investment in northwest Ohio.

The Fortune 10 company was revealed Wednesday as the tenant for a recently completed spec building in Findlay. About 160 new jobs are expected to be created, and operations are expected to be up and running by the summer.

This is the third major investment Amazon has made in the region in recent years.

The online retail giant opened a 640,000 square-foot distribution center in Rossford last November. Amazon is also building a 150,000 square-foot delivery station on the former Southwyck Mall site in Toledo.

We will bring you more on this story tonight on air and online.

RELATED: More than 170K new Ohio businesses open up in 2020 despite pandemic

RELATED: New development expected to bring 1K jobs to Rossford