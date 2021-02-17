Amazon revealed as the occupant for spec building in Findlay

160 new jobs are expected at the new facility.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Amazon is yet again making a large investment in northwest Ohio.

The Fortune 10 company was revealed Wednesday as the tenant for a recently completed spec building in Findlay. About 160 new jobs are expected to be created, and operations are expected to be up and running by the summer.

This is the third major investment Amazon has made in the region in recent years.

The online retail giant opened a 640,000 square-foot distribution center in Rossford last November. Amazon is also building a 150,000 square-foot delivery station on the former Southwyck Mall site in Toledo.

The Fortune 10 company moving to @CityOfFindlay has been confirmed to be a new @amazon distribution facility, creating 160 new area jobs.



Operations are expected to be up and running by the Summer.