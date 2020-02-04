TOLEDO, Ohio — We are getting a first look at the renderings of the new Amazon facility that will be going in at the old Southwyck Mall location.

The new development is expected to take up nearly 60 acres of space and will bring in 10 full time and 100 part-time jobs.

Amazon

The next planning meeting where it will be discussed is scheduled for May 14th.

But, how quickly the project can progress may be up to the coronavirus with neighborhood meetings being an important part of the approval process.

