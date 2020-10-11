Amazon fulfillment center in Rossford officially opens

In addition to still having open job positions, leaders at the fulfillment center donated $25,000 to Rossford Schools!

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Amazon's new fulfillment center in Rossford is officially open for business!

New associates were welcome inside the 640,000 square-foot building for the first time this month to celebrate the center's first day of operation.

To also celebrate the opening, leaders at the fulfillment center surprised Rossford Schools with a $25,000 donation, which will support the school's STEM education programs for grades K-12 through activities specializing in digital learning, coding and robotics.

"We are thrilled to receive Amazon’s generous donation that will be used to support our STEM programming for students,” said Rossford Schools’ STEM Teacher Maria Pratt. “One of the core skills we focus on in STEM is basic block coding and robotics. Our students are growing up in a digital era, and basic programming skills is an essential literacy for this next generation."

Employees at the site will do everything from receiving inventory, picking and shipping customer orders and supporting network logistics by working alongside Amazon Robotics.

And Amazon said there are still jobs available!

“Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs,” said Amazon Rossford site leader Daniel Fox. “It's an exciting day as we officially open our doors at our new fulfillment center in Wood County.”

On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers all full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as 401(k) with a 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families. In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retails stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon

Interested candidates can visit Amazon's website to apply or sign up for text alerts by texting TOLNOW to 77088 to learn more about job openings.