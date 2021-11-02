New development expected to bring 1K jobs to Rossford

A business park including two large manufacturers is going on the 137 acres of land between Buck and Mandell roads along I-75.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford welcomed the Amazon fulfillment center more than a year ago, and now the city is set to start construction on a new project come spring.

Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon said that once the project is completed, it's expected to add nearly 1,000 new jobs to the area.

So, why Rossford? MacKinnon said that one reason Rossford is such a desirable area for developers and new businesses is the unbelievable geography. Rossford is the interchange for two of the longest highways in the country.

MacKinnon also said the city has the ability to get a business up and running fast. He explained that not only do all of these businesses bring new jobs, but they also create a customer base for existing businesses.

"It puts us in a traffic pattern, so the more cars or people that drive by a site, it raises the value of interest on that property," MacKinnon said.

The mayor said the city's vision is to keep adding these big businesses to Rossford.

"We work every day, very hard, and hopefully very creatively, to create an atmosphere and a culture that retains and attracts talent, investment and industry," MacKinnon said.