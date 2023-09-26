Will speeding issues on Alexis Road be fixed?

Multiple people have been killed in speeding accidents on Alexis Road in west Toledo and people who live there say nothing has been done to try to prevent it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mike Jennings has only lived on Alexis Road for three years, but he says almost all of that time has been filled with the sounds of speeding cars.

"Every day, all day, every day," he said. "We get people, motorcycles, that do wheelies going 100 miles an hour."

Jennings said he often hears speeders at night revving their engines and rattling his west Toledo home, waking up him and his family.

While they're often no more than a nuisance, sometimes the speeders lose control of their vehicles and cause potentially fatal accidents.

In March of 2022, a driver killed 62-year-old Terrance Robb after going 126 miles per hour on Alexis, in the middle of the day.

Two months later, in May, 31-year-old William Gergich, Jr., was killed in a head-on collision on the same road.

WTOL 11 talked with Toledo police a short time after the crash that killed Robb and they said drivers are notorious for going well over the speed limit on Alexis Road.

For Jennings, the speeders are a huge safety concern and he said he is genuinely worried someone might fly off the road and crash into his home, especially since it's happened before.

"Before I moved into the place, they demolished the entire kitchen. That used to be a carport right there," he said, motioning to a spot on the front of his home. "And when it crashed, they just added an addition to it."

But, Jennings says he's seen little to no effort from the Toledo Police Department or the city to tamp down on the speeding issue. In his conversation with WTOL, he called on the city to take action.

WTOL reached out to Toledo City Council member Sam Melden, who has invested many hours looking to improve the safety of Toledo's streets.

Melden said he's well aware of the persistent issues on Alexis Road, but it's difficult to prescribe just one solution.