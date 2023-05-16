Man sentenced to over 8 years for fatal north Toledo crash in 2022

Joshua Whitaker was sentenced to at least 8 years and 5 months in prison and ordered to pay over $200,000 in restitution for the two victims, one of whom was killed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge on Monday sentenced an Erie, Michigan, man to a minimum of eight years and five months for a north Toledo crash that killed one and injured another in 2022.

Joshua Whitaker, 31, was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of 31-year-old William Gergich Jr. of Holland and vehicular assault of Dakota Thomas for the May 5, 2022, crash on West Alexis Road.

Whitaker was also ordered to pay a total of $219,572.96 in restitution to the family of Gergich and to Thomas. Whitaker's license was also suspended for a total of 30 years.

At the time of the incident, Toledo Police said Whitaker was driving eastbound on Alexis Road when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed Alexis into oncoming traffic and struck Gergich's vehicle, which was Thomas was a passenger in.

All three people involved in the crash required extrication by Toledo Fire & Rescue department.

Gergich was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Whitaker was injured in the crash and hospitalized as well.

