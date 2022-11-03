Austin Sparks sentenced to four years in prison for causing crash that killed 62-year-old

Sparks was traveling at a high rate of speed on March 10 when he crashed into another vehicle. A judge also suspended Sparks' license for 10 years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 22-year-old man who caused a fatal crash in March on Alexis Road was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.

Austin Sparks pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide last month. He was indicted after the March 10 incident when he was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Terrance Robb.

Robb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robb's family urged Lucas County Judge Dean Mandros to suspend Sparks' driver's license forever. Judge Mandros suspended it 10 years and said he wants Sparks to be a productive member of society, and suspending his license forever would make that hard to accomplish.