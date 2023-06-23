Local mother pleads for safety on roads, especially as traffic volumes increase

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2021, 7,388 pedestrians and 966 bicyclists had been killed by motor vehicle crashes.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 72-year-old man who was hit by a driver on Edgebrook Drive and Douglas Road on Tuesday later died.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2021, 7,388 pedestrians and 966 bicyclists had been killed by motor vehicle crashes.

The crash on Tuesday, which killed Ralph Hamilton Jr., was what helped tipped the scales for Toledo mother Jawanda Brunson whose son was killed in a crash while riding his bike in 2018.

Brunson said she felt it necessary to show the pain motorists cause when they hit, and kill, those out on the roadways. Back on Sept. 15, 2018, Brunson's life changed forever after she learned of her son's accident.

"I called home. I kept calling home and couldn't get an answer, so I knew something was wrong," Brunson said.

Her third son, 17-year-old Javonte Brunson, had been hit while riding his bicycle near the intersection of Yermo Drive and West Alexis Road in west Toledo.

Toledo police were on the scene and reported Javonte had been taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He was in the hospital for 10 days when Brunson said he died of a stroke.

"It's a lot of pain," Brunson said.

Her living room is now a shrine to her baby boy. He is in pictures, on a blanket and in an urn by the couch, forever 17 years old and never coming home. She said she prefers the room this way.

"It made me feel like he's still here," Brunson said. "It isn't big enough. So, I got more pictures than this."

She said she went to Toledo City Hall daily about her son's case after he passed. She believes the case was closed by TPD after almost two weeks of investigating. The police determined the driver was not at fault, and so he was not charged. But that didn't feel right to Brunson.

"I really want justice for my son," Brunson said.

Speaking with her now, you can still hear and see her pain. It's been almost five years and it's still clear that she feels alone. She admitted that on some level she still waiting for justice and believes the driver should care about the child she lost and the family who was robbed of a loved one.

"You didn't ask us, did we need food to eat? Everything came to a standstill for me," Brunson said. "I mean, there's not really much he can do about it. But an apology would have made a difference."

Brunson said she was told by police and insurance agencies not to have any contact with the driver. But she believes the driver should have reached out anyway. She said he should have shown sympathy; a call would have shown compassion. But, for now, she sits in her living room and watches videos of Javonte on Facebook. She does this so she can just be close to her son.

"He was silly," Brunson said. "Sometimes I have to go to them and just laugh."

Her advice to drivers out on the road, especially as more pedestrians and cyclists will be out this summer, is a simple plea: "Pay attention to your surroundings because you are not the only person out here driving. When you hit and kill somebody, you don't understand the pain that you cause that family."

TPD gave safety tips for pedestrians and bicyclists.

For pedestrians:

Follow the rules of the road and traffic.

Obey all signs and traffic signals.

Avoid walking in the roadway or near the street when sidewalks are provided. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Try to remain visible with reflective clothing or a flashlight in the early morning and evening hours.

Use crosswalks. Look for vehicles in all directions and those that might be turning left or right. If no crosswalk or intersection is available, find a well-lit area to cross where traffic can be safely observed.

Be mindful of vehicles backing out of driveways or entering traffic from parking lots or businesses.

For cyclists:

Protect yourself with proper safety equipment.

Follow the rules of the road and traffic.

Obey all signs and traffic signals.

Remain as visible as possible through methods such as bike lights, reflective gear, reflectors and a white front light and red rear light

Plan your route – look for routes with less traffic and slower speeds. Routes with bike lanes or bike paths are ideal.

Ride with the flow of traffic in the same direction the traffic is traveling.

Use proper hand signals when turning.

Avoid using your phone, listening to music or using anything that will distract you or take your attention off the road or traffic.

Assume others don’t see you. Look ahead for possible hazards to avoid.

If carrying items, have them in a backpack or strapped to the back of the bike.