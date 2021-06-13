Accused killer who died in jail was recieving mental health care leading up to his death

Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick says John Eichner had tried to commit suicide on May 9. He was admitted to Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for 17 days.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — An accused killer was found dead inside his Ottawa County jail cell on Saturday night a little over a month since making an attempt on his own life.

John Eichner, 43, was facing more than two dozen charges in the murder of his estranged wife Amber Eichner from Genoa.

Now an investigation is underway at the jail after he was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check on inmates.

A deputy was doing the lockdown and security check around 11:30 p.m. when he found Eichner. After CPR efforts failed to revive him, Eichner was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Every indication at this point is that this was nothing more than a suicide," said Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick.

Sheriff Levorchick says Eichner was not on suicide watch at the time of his death.

Suicide watches require inmates to be checked every five minutes.

Still, Levorchick says his staff is more proactive than state standards require.

"State says 60 minutes," said Levorchick. "But we want to be twice as good as what's required, so we tell our deputies every 30."

Sheriff Levorchick says Eichner cut his wrists with a razor on May 9. He was placed on suicide watch and was then admitted into the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital on May 19 for treatment. He returned to the jail on June 4 subject to check-ups every 30 minutes.

"Speaking with the staff this morning, last night there were no indications that he was going to harm himself since he had been treated at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital," said Levorchick.

Eichner was no longer on suicide watch but he was continuing to receive mental health care, which the sheriff says is what they're there for.

"As recently as Friday, he met with mental health professionals from Firelands Regional Medical Center," said Levorchick.

Sheriff Levorchick noted Eichner had seen mental health counselors at the jail five times, three before his suicide attempt last month and two times since with the most recent being for one hour on Friday June 11.

Levorchick says his team does the best it can to get the inmates the help they need when they need it.

Now, the Ottawa County prosecutor and Sheriff Levorchick announced they will wrap up their investigation into Amber Eichner's death.

If they do not find anyone else involved, the charges against Eichner will be dropped.

Amber's cousin Amanda Kimbrell spoke to WTOL 11 and said she's "mad and believes he got off easy."