Genoa community reflects on Eichner tragedy

Neighbors vow to rally around Amber Eichner's four kids as her estranged husband remains in jail, charged with her murder.

GENOA, Ohio — Everyone's story about Genoa starts the same: it's a quiet town, a great place to raise kids.

Some say there's no need to even lock your doors, so learning about the death of Amber Eichner allegedly at the hands of her estranged husband feels unfathomable.

"I don't know how anyone can do that to their wife, I'm a mom of two and that scares the living daylights out of me," Genoa resident Caitlin Gasiorowski said.

On Tuesday, Amber's family posted flyers, hoping anyone had information about where she had gone. People from town talked about the fact their neighbor had been missing.

One day later, they're watching John Eichner charged with murder in front of Amber's family in a Port Clinton courthouse, and turning their concern to the four girls Amber leaves behind.

"We're definitely going to rally behind that family. I say that just because of what I've received and know the community is going to do whatever they can to help this family," Keith Davis Jr. said.

Davis grew up in east Toledo. He moved to Genoa with his wife to raise their kids there.

He and everyone else we've heard from in the quiet village have a unified message.

"I would just say personally, for the remaining family that's here, anything we can do as a community, we're willing to help in any way we can," Davis said.