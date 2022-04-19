A breakfast to help support families who are raising a child with autism

Avenues for Autism’s annual Suzanne Tyner Autism Assistance Fund Breakfast is April 20, with all proceeds helping families who have a child with autism.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You can still be a part of the Avenues for Autism’s annual Suzanne Tyner Autism Assistance Fund Breakfast.

Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. and the program will be from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.., Wednesday at Inverness Club on Dorr Street. Make sure to register today prior to the event

All proceeds from the event will be used to support families who are raising a child with autism. Last year they surpassed their goal of $25,000, and this year they hope to raise $30,000 dollars.