Calling all comedians! Open mic night coming to Funny Bone Comedy Club

There’s an open mic night coming Thursday to Funny Bone at Levis Commons, giving aspiring comics a chance to work the stage at northwest Ohio's biggest comedy club.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — We have about 20 to 25 comics in our area. They’ll do open mic nights at Ottawa Tavern or Tin Can, maybe Grumpy Dave’s in Bowling Green. But the Funny Bone?

That’s a big deal!

The Funny Bone Comedy Club brings in national comedians year-round and draws a good crowd. So having a chance to work the stage at that venue? Priceless; especially if you’re homegrown.

Dave Crumbley grew up in west Toledo. He caught the comedy bug at a neighborhood club.

“They opened a place called Laughs Inc at Monroe and Secor and I tried their open mic and horribly bombed," Crumbley said. "It was a disaster for six months and I was drowning, then I figured it out and I’ve been doing it for six years and I love it.”

“We’re kind of a satellite scene for Detroit," he said. "They have done absolute best comedians in the entire world and they come here to do sets and we go there we kinda feed each other and help each other.”

Showtime Thursday starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and it's 21+. It's also a chance to support local comedy.

If you’d like to sign up for Open Mic Night on April 21, check the Funny Bone's website here.

You get five minutes on stage, so bring your best material!