Avenues for Autism holding virtual breakfast

TOLEDO, Ohio — Avenues for Autism is holding a virtual breakfast on April 16 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at this link.

However, donations are appreciated as the organization has a goal of raising $20,000. All proceeds benefit the Suzanne Tyner Autism Fund.

Speakers for the breakfast include Alex Drabek, University of Toledo student and fund recipient, and Jim and Erin Burnor talking about their autism journey with their son Easton.

Once you're registered for the event, you will get a Zoom link for the virtual event. Everyone who joins for the breakfast will be entered to win one of five $25 Sip Coffee gift cards.

On the website, Avenues for Autism says their mission is to expand opportunities to enrich the lives of individuals and families affected by autism.