HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are dead following a car accident in Hancock County Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at State Route 15 and County Road 193 just after 3 p.m.

Clarence Hensel, 88, of Forest, Ohio was heading southbound on County Road 193 with Melba Hensel, 89, also of Forest as a front seat passenger. Michael Carpenter, 54, of Massillon, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on State Route 15.

Clarence Hensel proceeded to go southbound through the State Route 15 intersection, failing to yield the right of way to eastbound traffic, which caused his vehicle to collide with Carpenter's.

Melba Hensel was pronounced dead at the scene. Clarence was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. He was pronounced dead on arrival. Carpenter was reportedly uninjured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

RELATED: Man indicted following multi-state vehicle chase that ended with crash, manhunt in Perrysburg

RELATED: 2 injured in hit-and-run crash