BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Wood County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of leading law enforcement personnel on a multi-state vehicle chase with juveniles in the car that ended with a crash in Perrysburg on Nov. 15.

Deshawn Mario Weeden, 21, of Riverdale, Illinois, faces charges of Wednesday for receiving stolen property for the 2017 Ford Fusion he was driving; two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; three counts of endangering children; and failure to stop after an accident.

According Ohio State Highway Patrol, Weeden and three juveniles were initially being pursued by the Indiana State Police on the Indiana Turnpike in what authorities say was a stolen vehicle.

Ohio troopers then began chasing the vehicle with the suspects, on the Ohio Turnpike once the vehicle entered Ohio. The stolen vehicle eventually exited on State Route 795 and crashed into another vehicle as it attempted to turn right on South Boundary Street.

Witnesses said the car crashed and flipped over in front of the Kingston nursing home.

That's when all four suspects fled the scene on foot. After a manhunt, all four suspects were taken into custody.

The three other suspects were identified as juveniles and will be charged with receiving stolen property. They are lodged in the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

One of Weeden's failure to comply counts is a third-degree felony and the other one is a fourth-degree felony. The receiving stolen property and the failure to stop charges also are fourth-degree felonies. The three child endangering charges count as first-degree misdemeanor offenses.

The case is assigned to Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.

RELATED: 21-year-old, 3 juveniles facing charges following car chase in Perrysburg

RELATED: Pursuit of fugitive led to temporary lockdown of 3 Perrysburg schools; fugitive now in custody