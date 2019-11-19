Findlay police are looking for the driver of a hit-and-run

The crash happened on W. Trenton Ave. around 9:50 p.m. on Monday.

Witnesses told police a Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on W. Trenton when the driver drove through a red light and rear-ended a Volkswagen.

The Volkswagen spun around and came to a stop while the Trailblazer continued to drive eastbound.

Police say the driver then parked the vehicle behind Subway and fled on foot eastbound on W. Foulke Ave.

Police say the two 22-year-olds in the Volkswagen were taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.