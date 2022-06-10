16-year-old shot in leg Thursday afternoon in west Toledo

The victim said he was jumped by two men and shot. But after talking to a witness it was found he was the one who pulled out the firearm, police claim.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon in the 4000 block of Amsterdam Avenue in west Toledo.

The victim said he was at a friend's house when he was jumped by two men and shot during the incident, according to the Toledo Police Department.

After talking to a witness, it was found out that the victim was the one who pulled out a firearm, police said. It is unknown if the wound was self-inflicted.

The report said the victim was uncooperative during the investigation of the incident.