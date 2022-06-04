Victim taken to hospital after being shot in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in south Toledo on Friday night.
Toledo police say the victim was in stable condition after the shooting near Western Ave. and Gibbons St.
Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.
A Toledo police crime log later identified the victim as Scott Hawkins.
At this time no one has been arrested and there are no suspects in the shooting.
In addition, there were also 2 separate car crashes in the area around the time of the shooting.
Police evidence markers could be seen near the site of one of the apparent crashes.
