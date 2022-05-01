Recent tragedies bring focus to National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Moms Demand Action, which advocates for solutions to end gun violence, will be wearing orange while participating in the Old West End Festival parade.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Across the country, the first Friday of June is recognized as National Gun Violence Awareness Day and many are wearing orange to raise awareness.

And with the recent high-profile mass shootings in Texas, Oklahoma, and New York, the voices speaking out against the violence this weekend are louder than ever.

"The frustration is really high right now, but it's an ongoing problem and it's been a problem for a long time," said John Foley, who works with the Toledo chapter of Moms Demand Action.

It's a frustration that is being felt all across the country.

Many city and state leaders have been speaking out to publicly address the problems and recognize the day.

"Just in the last few weeks, what's happened in a hospital, what's happened in the school, what's happened in a shopping mall," said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat.

And it’s not just mass shootings that have put gun violence on the top of the agenda.

Daily gun violence is plaguing communities nationwide including right here in Toledo.

Through May 3 of this year, Toledo has had 19 shooting-related homicides.

According to a recent report from Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, firearm-related deaths increased by 15 percent in 2020 and an average of 124 people died from gun violence every day.

It’s a problem that John Foley, with Moms Demand Action, calls an 'epidemic.'

"It's becoming an increasing problem obviously with the latest news events and the mass shootings that are occurring, it's time to do something, we need to stop giving out thoughts and prayers," said Foley.

Foley added that Moms Demand Action is not anti-guns, they are anti-gun violence.

The Toledo chapter is walking in the Old West End parade on Saturday and will be welcoming others to join them as they continue to recognize Wear Orange weekend.