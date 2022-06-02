Toledo police investigating shooting in east Toledo, victim hospitalized

A Lucas Metropolitan Housing Safety officer says one person was shot near the Weiler Homes. The victim's current condition has not been disclosed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo.

Officers responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. A WTOL 11 photojournalist saw multiple units on the scene in the 1000 block of Boles Dr. near the Weiler Homes a short time later.

A Lucas Metropolitan Housing Safety officer says one person was shot. The officer told WTOL 11 that the victim had been transported to an area hospital.

Toledo police have not yet released the name, age or condition of the victim in this shooting.

The housing safety officer says he was in the area because of a dispute that occurred approximately 10 minutes before the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 online, on air and on our free WTOL 11 News App for updates.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.