Man injured in central Toledo shooting Wednesday night

The man was shot once and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, Toledo police say.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting in central Toledo is under investigation Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Pinewood Avenue, with crews dispatched just before 9:30 p.m.

A man was shot once and his injury appeared to be non-life-threatening, Toledo police told WTOL 11 on the scene.

The cause of the shooting and the name, age and identity of the victim hasn't been disclosed. It's unclear if anyone is currently in custody.

A vehicle was towed from the scene.

If you have any information that may help police regarding this shooting or any other crime in Toledo, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

