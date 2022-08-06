Check In group gives community a platform to share feelings, open up about issues they're facing

Shawn Mahone Sr. wants our community to feel free to open up and share their feelings, whether they're having a good day or a terrible one.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For many people, it can be tough to hear about violence in our community and mass shootings elsewhere in the country.

It's the negativity of those things that inspired a program founder in Toledo to build a platform for people to simply check in.

It's as easy as just asking, "how are you feeling?"

"We never know who's hurting. We never know the trauma someone is dealing with. We don't," Mahone said. "We really don't know if people have food on their table, if they don't have food on their table."

For years, Mahone has dedicated his life to working with young people whose parents feel they're headed for trouble.

He's the founder and executive director of Young Men and Women for Change, and Change Academy.

After a recent conversation with a friend, he says it became clear that people need to get things off their chests.

"Check In is where people literally can come to our platform on social media and just simply check in," Mahone said. "Just check in and let us know how you feeling, what you're going through, if you need to vent, you need to talk to someone, if you're having mental health issues."

So far, the personal blog has about 200 followers.

Some people leave behind short messages like this one:

"Checking in: Long day today, but blessed to be able to see today. How are you?"

While others leave behind more elaborate comments:

"Checking in: God got my attention this weekend I had an undiagnosed heart issue and started having complications Saturday, not knowing could have cost me my life, it scared me to the core, I'm still here due to God's grace and trying to change how I think but feeling blessed."

Mahone says he wants people to know someone cares and sees this as an opportunity to come together, build healthy relationships and love one another.

"The most important thing about Check In is the accountability piece. I believe this platform will allow us to hold each other accountable, especially what's taking place in our community," said Mahone.

Even if you don't agree with something, Mahone says you can agree to disagree.

He's hoping that Check In will continue to grow.

And one day, the goal is to add phone numbers and links to agencies that can further assist people with the issues they're facing.

You can visit the Check In page here.