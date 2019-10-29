PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Tuesday marks exactly one week from election day, and among the candidates and other options on the ballot is the Perrysburg Schools levy.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler, he explained how do-or-die the district's funding situation is.

"Since 2008, the district has grown 21%," Hosler said. "So when you hear about a number like 21%, it's like, 'What does that mean?' Well, that's 976 students."

The growth in students hasn't come with more funding, though. That's why district leaders say new taxpayer dollars aren't a want, but a dire need. Otherwise, there will be cuts.

In a presentation given to parents last week, the district revealed some of the changes it would have to make should the levy fail. That includes 128 jobs lost; athletics, drama clubs, and bands taking major hits; the removal of a secretary at the central office, resulting in less security; a reduction of music and special education teachers; a reduction of a college adviser; and more pay-to-play.

When asked if it really was so critical, Hosler said, "It is. It's devastating. I mean, working to put together that plan was... it was one of the worst exercises that anybody could do."

For Hosler and other supporters of the operational levy in Perrysburg, it seems like a no-brainer. But that's not the feeling on all sides.

"It's being touted as an emergency and my father used to say, 'failure to plan on your part is not an emergency on my part,'" said Linda Bowyer, Chair of the Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition, which opposes the levy. "I think they've known this growth is coming. They've been in a deficit for a while. I think it's too large."

Common misconceptions

There are quite a few unsubstantiated claims and misconceptions circulating online and among neighbors. One of them is, 'why not tax these new neighbors only?'

In response, Hosler said, "So let's just tax the new neighbors. Or even better yet, let's tax the developers an impact fee. Great ideas. Illegal. But it's an idea that people are throwing out there. So, the state of Ohio only gives us so many levers that we can pull and as a school district it is property taxes, it's income taxes and that's what we have to do."

Another misconception is that the levy will actually rise as more families move into Perrysburg, but that's actually not the case. The dollar amount that voters decide on will stay the same, meaning your individual rates could actually decrease over the years as more families flock to town.

It's unclear which side will claim victory in a week's time.

WTOL will continue to follow the results until polls are closed.

