LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Jerusalem Township firefighters are asking for your support this November. The reason why is due to a possible change in how they get 9-1-1 services.

While the levy is on their mind Wednesday there were celebrating fire prevention month with their community. That means an open fire station, kids exploring trucks, demonstrations and more.

"For me personally the kids are the biggest thrill," said Chief Tony Parasiliti, Jerusalem Township Fire Department.

The department invited the community into their station, giving kids a chance to test out their kills on an obstacle course and even watch an extraction. For community members it was a great chance to see their firefighters in action and look at their gear close up.

"It's really enjoyable to come in and look around and see what they have and see what we have here in the township,” explained Jim Klawitter, of Jerusalem Township. “And to see how well that they take care of our equipment."



"These guys do a wonderful job and it's great that they let us see it," said Vernon Meinke, of Jerusalem Township.



While they were showing off their equipment, they do have needs to upgrade. Jerusalem Township Fire Department has a levy on the ballot in less than a month. They are asking for a renewal (5 mills) with an increase (1.5 mills.)

According to the department’s chief this additional money would cost the owner of a $100,000 home a little more than $4 a month or $52.50 a year. Chief Parasiliti said it's needed for more than just equipment, but also training, education and to accommodate changes that are coming if 911 consolidation happens in the county.



"Our dispatching services is provided by Oregon and it's a pretty reasonable rate that we pay to them,” explained Chief Parasiliti. “With the consolidated dispatch were looking at three times the cost of that rate of what we currently pay."

Neighbors touring the fire station Wednesday say they feel the request is reasonable for all they do.

"I'm all for it," said Klawitter.



"We need to support them with whatever assets we can," said Amy Meinke, of Jerusalem Township.

It's personal for the Meinke's who watched their fire department step up when a fire broke out at their marina this summer.

"If it wasn't for the fire department their quick response, how fast they got there and what they did,” recalled Amy. “I mean, this boat was headed for a lot of other boats in its way and people's property too and they got it under control so we really appreciate them."



Community members can cast their ballot on the Jerusalem Township fire levy, November 5.