Bowling Green school leaders are putting another levy on the ballot this Election Day after the last two levies failed to pass.

This time around, it consists of a 1.6 mil property tax and a quarter percent traditional income tax, and would generate $20 million a year for the next 30 years.

"This funding model is the fairest across the board for all people in our community," said Superintendent of Bowling Green City Schools Francis Scruci.

The property tax would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $56 a year. The quarter percent income tax is based off the median family income of about $66,000 and rounds out to $165 a year. Put together, that comes out to about $220 dollars a year.

That money would support the construction and upkeep of one, single elementary school. Some residents in Bowling Green say the levy is much more realistic this time around. But others still feel as if its the same levy, with a few minor changes.

After the last levy failure, BG school board members left things in the hands of voters. Task forces ultimately decided what voters would realistically support on the ballot. Despite the ending recommendation made to the school board, of a single consolidated elementary school, not everyone feels it is the right move.

Kathleen Pahl is an organizer of "Save our Schools" which is a group in Bowling Green dedicated to keeping neighborhood schools in place. Even though Pahl has kids in the elementary schools, she says she cannot support the levy as is.

"Small schools are better for the kids and the community," said Pahl.

Community members who attend meetings held our by Save our Schools generally believe large schools overwhelm young students.

"I have voted every operating levy, to support teachers to support the schools, to maintain the schools. But I cannot vote for this building because it's going to fundamentally change how our children are learning," said Pahl.

Richard Strow supports members of "Save Our Schools" and is also running for the Bowling Green School Board of Education.

"I look at what we have right now in Bowling Green with the 3 elementary buildings. They're really strategically located in town, they're really a foundation bedrock of the neighborhoods," said Strow.

Despite this, school leaders argue that one big school is a great thing for all of Bowling Green, and puts them on par with area school districts. School leaders believe one school will allow for equal opportunity among all students, particularly when it comes to facilities.

"When you talk about a single community elementary, all kids are treated on an equal basis, there's more equity. We can equalize class sizes," said Superintendent Scruci.

Bowling Green Board of Education President, Ginny Stewart also believes one building is the best bet for students and teachers. She feels voters will support the levy, based off what the task forces recommended to the school board at their final presentation.

"We did, we listened to the task forces, we listened to the community members and we very thoughtfully made our decisions. I feel very strong that this is what is needed for Bowling Green and for our kids," said Stewart.

