PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Schools leaders are explaining for the first time what the district would look like if they are forced to make $7 million in cuts.

Their superintendent released a list of positions, programs and extracurriculars that would be cut if their levy fails on Nov. 5.

It was an emotional meeting Monday night with fewer to talk about the district's $7 million deficit. Although there were fewer in attendance than previous sessions, those who were in the audience were brought to tears at the thought of what these cuts would mean to their students and community.

"To look at those cuts… I have one kid that greatly needed our beautiful, beautiful, amazing clinical psychologist at HPI, I have one that is in all three of the excel programs. I am shaking I am so mad,” said Perrysburg parent Jen Zah said. “And I have one that is in early intervention with reading. The thought, the thought of those being not only taken away, but altered in any way is disgusting to me and shame on us. "



Perrysburg's parents were passionate after hearing the district's proposed cuts if their incremental levy fails on Nov. 5. Before the school board, Superintendent Tom Hosler outlined just what they would need to do to create a cost savings of seven-million-dollars.



"People are moving into Perrysburg because the schools are that engine,” Hosler said. “And to look at dismantling that really changing the fabric of our community, the DNA, of what Perrysburg is. I mean it's scary in a lot of ways."



If the levy fails, cuts would need to start Jan. 1, in the middle of the school year, with additional ones to be implemented during the 2020-2021 school year.

The proposal eliminates 128 jobs, from special education teachers to career training, math and science, in addition to custodians, technology and more. But the cuts would go beyond staff and would include the elimination of some programs, extracurriculars, field trips and even busing.

For the superintendent, it was an agonizing process that is not a threat but a necessity if the levy is not supported.



"There isn't anything about this plan that you can point to, to say I think this is a great idea for kids,” Hosler said. “At the end of the day, we heard the board talk about this, it's about what kind of a community do you want."



Neighbors at Monday’s meeting only spoke in support of the levy and in fear of the damage these cuts may cause. For some, the information presented changed their minds on how to vote but they feel work is still needed to tighten the budget.



"I think there are ways to get more money to make sure that we keep the things that we have,” Perrysburg resident Alan Piotrowski said. “And I do think there are some areas that I think we can cut back a little bit. But I want to thank you, I just wish the whole damn city could have heard your talk today cause no I don't want that to happen to this school system."



School leaders said if their levy on Nov. 5 is approved by voters, they would form a performance audit team to further look at their cost-saving options across the district.

They also said if the levy fails this time and is placed on another ballot later this year and is approved then, these cuts would still be needed as the levy funds wouldn't be available until 2021, which would leave the district facing the deficit.

If you want to see the full list of the jobs and programs impacted, you can click here.

